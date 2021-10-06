Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Landec reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.44. 1,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,650. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Landec by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Landec by 9.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.