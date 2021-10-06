2,748,262 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,748,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.88% of Gray Television as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $20,099,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 15.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 61.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 460,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

