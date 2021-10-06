2,748,262 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,748,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.88% of Gray Television as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $20,099,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 15.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 61.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 460,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.