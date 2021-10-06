Analysts Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.05. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 804,699 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 190,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. 2,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,568. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

