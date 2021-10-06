Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

