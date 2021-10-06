Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.06. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.