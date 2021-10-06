Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. 77,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

