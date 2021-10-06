Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.38. 39,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,355. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.31.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

