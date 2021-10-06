Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

KMB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.52. 38,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

