Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 223,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.75.

NYSE EGP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,894. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

