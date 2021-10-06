Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $199,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

