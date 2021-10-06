EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,397.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $21,080,957.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. 14,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,137. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

