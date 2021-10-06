EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 1.25% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 64,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 154,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.