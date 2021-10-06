EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,250 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. 10,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,203. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

