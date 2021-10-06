EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,255. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $77.62.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

