American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,307 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares during the last quarter.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

AEO traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 550,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

