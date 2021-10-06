EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 201,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 274,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 15,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,823. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

