Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $547,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BC traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $97.03. 10,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

