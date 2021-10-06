Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 173.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 383,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,067,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 700,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 436,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,894. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

