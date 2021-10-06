Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 150.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average is $188.86. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $117.88 and a one year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

