Boston Partners Has $141.54 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $141,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,329.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,359,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.32. 58,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.70 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

