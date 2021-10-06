Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,222. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.