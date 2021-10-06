Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

