Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 34.1% in September

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PHO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 4,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $59.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

