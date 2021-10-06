Chi Gastoken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $165,906.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $211,435.27 and $165,906.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

