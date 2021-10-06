$0.14 EPS Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 1,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,847. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

