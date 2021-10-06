Coldstack Price Up 37% This Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00005318 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $1.03 million worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00059202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00100207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00131461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,827.84 or 1.00150555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.20 or 0.06481264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

