Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JOET stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 22,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,155. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.