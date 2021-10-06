Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $204,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000.

SUSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.79. 5,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,192. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10.

