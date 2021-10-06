Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 14.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAUG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,808. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75.

