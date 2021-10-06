10,109 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDW traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 121,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,323. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

