Sylo (SYLO) Reaches Market Cap of $10.57 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $754,442.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

