Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 545,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,634. The company has a market capitalization of $249.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

