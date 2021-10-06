Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 211,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after buying an additional 171,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

