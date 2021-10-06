PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $66.98 million and $930,081.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $301.26 or 0.00550297 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.87 or 0.00949616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.