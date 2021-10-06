Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.