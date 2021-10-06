Golden State Equity Partners Invests $222,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 279,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,732. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

