Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,754 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,286. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

