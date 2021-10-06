Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. 1,152,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,479,865. The company has a market cap of $260.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

