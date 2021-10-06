Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,415. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

