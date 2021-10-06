Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of Potbelly stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.59. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 385.28% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $97.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $74,625. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $11,060,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $11,060,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $3,716,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $2,406,000.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

