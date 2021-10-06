Mather Group LLC. Acquires 23 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $573.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,313. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.51. The company has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

