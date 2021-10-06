Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $398.47. 1,163,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

