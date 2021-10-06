Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 743,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,491. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.