Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) to Hold

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

OCPNY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.99.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

