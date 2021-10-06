Trexquant Investment LP Sells 176 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,267 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,474. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

