Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.46. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 3,308 shares traded.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $479.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

