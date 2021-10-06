Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $41.80. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 10,018 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

