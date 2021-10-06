Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $20.25. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 375 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

