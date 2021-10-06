Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.78. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 5,560 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,652,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

