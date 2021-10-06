Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $50.92 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.06% of Canada Goose worth $50,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,366. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.